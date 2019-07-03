Renewable energy transmission projects to get 'national importance' tag

Power transmission with renewable energy projects could soon get ‘national importance’ tag. This will reduce the levels of approval and the cost of a project would be shared by all beneficiary states.

The private sector, however, is apprehensive that instead of competitive bidding, state-owned Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) will be allotted the projects. The National Tariff Policy mandates that all projects should be awarded through competitive bidding unless they are “specific category of projects of strategic importance”, which are allotted to state-owned ...