Replace old vehicles, adopt electric vehicles: NITI Aayog

Replacing vehicles more than 15 years old in central government offices by 2021, a massive push to electric vehicles, a comprehensive feebate programme by 2020, and phasing out private diesel vehicles are steps the government should take to combat air pollution in the top 10 polluted cities, said the NITI Aayog.
In its draft action plan titled ‘Breathe India’, it has proposed a 15-point action plan for combating air pollution in the 10 most polluted cities—Delhi, Kanpur, Varanasi, Faridabad, Gaya, Agra, Gurgaon, Muzaffarpur, Lucknow and Patna.
