JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Global debt hits a new record at $247 trn, $29 trn higher than end of 2016

Telecom Commission approves new telecom policy, backs net neutrality
Business Standard

Replace old vehicles, adopt electric vehicles: NITI Aayog

In its draft action plan titled 'Breathe India', it has proposed a 15-point action plan for combating air pollution in the 10 most polluted cities

Sanjeeb Mukherjee & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

NITI Aayog

Replacing vehicles more than 15 years old in central government offices by 2021, a massive push to electric vehicles, a comprehensive feebate programme by 2020, and phasing out private diesel vehicles are steps the government should take to combat air pollution in the top 10 polluted cities, said the NITI Aayog.

In its draft action plan titled ‘Breathe India’, it has proposed a 15-point action plan for combating air pollution in the 10 most polluted cities—Delhi, Kanpur, Varanasi, Faridabad, Gaya, Agra, Gurgaon, Muzaffarpur, Lucknow and Patna.
First Published: Thu, July 12 2018. 01:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements