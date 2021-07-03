JUST IN
RBI tweaks norms for interest on unclaimed amount after deposit matures
Business Standard

Reserve Bank of India imposes Rs 25 lakh penalty on Punjab & Sind Bank

The state-owned bank had reported a few cyber incidents to the RBI on May 16 and 20, 2020

Press Trust of India 

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday imposed a penalty of Rs 25 lakh on Punjab and Sind Bank for non-compliance with certain provisions of directions on ‘Cyber Security Framework in Banks’.
The state-owned bank had reported a few cyber incidents to the RBI on May 16 and 20, 2020, the central bank said while giving details. The RBI issued a show-cause notice to the bank.

First Published: Sat, July 03 2021. 01:32 IST

