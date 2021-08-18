Reserve Bank of India's FI-Index shows better access to financial services

-
ALSO READ
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Inflation outlook uncertain, says RBI guv
RBI MPC highlights: 2nd wave has moderated; expect demand to pick up
The pivot of monetary policy has shifted squarely to growth
Liquidity support, bond yield management: Key takeaways from RBI Policy
Monetary policy review: RBI holds rates steady, ups inflation forecast
-
Going by the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Financial Inclusion Index (FI-Index), which the central bank introduced on Tuesday, the extensive work done to improve access to financial services appears to be paying off.
According to the RBI’s assessment, the FI-Index for the period ended March 2021 was 53.9 as against 43.4 for the period ended March 2017. The central bank will publish the index annually in July.
The index will be a single value between 0 and 100, where 0 represents complete financial exclusion and 100 shows full financial inclusion. And, it will have three broad parameters with weights — access (35 per cent), usage (45 per cent), and quality (20 per cent). Each of these parameters has various dimensions, computed based on several indicators.
“The index is responsive to ease of access, availability and usage of services, and quality of services, comprising all 97 indicators,” the central bank said.
ALSO READ: RBI's Index on financial inclusion: A very timely initiative
A unique feature of the index is the quality parameter, which will capture the financial literacy, consumer protection, and inequalities and deficiencies in services. The index has no base year, reflecting cumulative efforts of all stakeholders over the years towards financial inclusion.
The RBI had announced the introduction of such an index in its bi-monthly monetary policy statement on April 7.
C S Setty, managing director (retail and digital banking) at State Bank of India, said there has been extensive improvement in services going beyond just bank accounts to credit, payments, micro insurance and gradually mutual funds. The next step is digital financial literacy to confidently operate on electronic platforms and protect against cyber frauds.
According to RBI the scaling up of financial inclusion has been supported by the digital ID (Aadhaar), the proliferation of mobile phones and world-class payment systems. They helped to address two challenges of access and usage to a large extent. The third challenge, quality, requires both demand and supply-side interventions.
Last month, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said financial inclusion promotes inclusive growth by making services, including credit and safety nets, available to the bottom of the pyramid. Lessons from the past and experiences gained during the Covid-19 pandemic clearly indicate that financial inclusion and inclusive growth reinforce financial stability.
Payment systems are a lifeline of an economy and are seen as a means of achieving financial inclusion. India has state-of-the-art payment infrastructure and products leading to a wider adoption of digital payments, the central bank said.
This is evident in the increase in the number of Prepaid Payment Instruments (PPI) issued. PPIs have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 53 per cent from 410 million in May 2017 to 2.26 billion in May 2021. This indicates that such instruments have become immensely popular for making small value payments, RBI said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU