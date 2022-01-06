Restaurant association write to PM, seeks relook at Covid restrictions

Restaurant owners have petitioned Prime Minister for longer operating hours, uniform regulations and declaration of food delivery as essential service.

In a letter on Thursday, the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) called for a relook at the restrictions and curfews being imposed in various states as these are leading to business disruption.

"The restaurant industry seems to have been singled out to be on the receiving end of the most stringent restrictions as compared to all other sectors/activities," NRAI complained in its letter.

The association has requested the Prime Minister to pass on suitable directions to states to consider hospitalisation data to determine imposition of further restrictions.

It has also called for longer operating hours for the industry, since it will reduce over-crowding, and also prevent further job losses for millions of workers.