Retail inflation eases slightly to 6.26% in June; May IIP at 29.3%

India's retail inflation eased slightly to 6.26 per cent in June, but stayed above the Reserve Bank's tolerance range (2 per cent-6 per cent) for the second straight month, government data released on Monday showed. It was 6.3 per cent in May.
Inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained elevated due to soaring fuel prices and costlier items in the food basket.
Food inflation in June accelerated to 5.15 per cent from 5.01 per cent in May.
The minutes of RBI's June policy meeting showed that while it continues to focus on growth, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) would remain watchful on inflation.
Meawhile, Industrial output for the month of May rose 29.3 per cent due to a low-base effect when compared with last year, according to the data released by ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI).
The factory output, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) contracted 33.4 per cent in the same period last year as coronavirus-led lockdown wiped out economic activity.
Almost all the sectors under the IIP category registered a sharp growth in May, again due to the low-base effect.
Manufacturing sector output, which accounts for more than three-fourths of the entire index, registered a growth of 34.5 per cent as against a de-growth of (-) 37.8 per cent in the year-ago period.
Similarly, mining activity, which has a weight of over 14 per cent in the overall index, saw 23.3 per cent growth compared to a 20.4 per cent contraction in the same month last year.
Electricity generation growth stood at 7.5 per cent in May as against a fall of (-) 14.9 per cent in the last year period.
