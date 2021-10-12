Retail inflation eases to 4.35% in Sept; IIP grows 11.9% in August

India's eased again in September, falling to a five-month low, thanks to a favourable comparison with last year and moderating food prices that offset a surge in the cost of crude oil and fuel, government data showed on Tuesday.

Consumer price inflation fell sharply to 4.35% in September from 5.3% in August. This marks the third consecutive month within the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) tolerance band of 2%-6%.

The easing in price pressures would provide policy room to the RBI, which held the key repo rate at 4% at the conclusion of its monetary policy meeting last week, as it focuses on bolstering economic growth.

The Index of Industrial Production has risen 11.9% year-on-year for the month of August as against 11.5% in July, fresh data showed.