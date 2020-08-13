Retail payments register 28% jump in June; digital payments rise 23%

Retail payments registered a 28 per cent jump in June to Rs 30.9 trillion in value terms, compared to Rs 24.2 trillion in May, revealed data released by the Reserve Bank of India in its monthly bulletin. This is indicative of the fact that payments picked up as the economy was gradually opened up after a stringent lockdown. In April, retail payments plunged to Rs 19.6 trillion, but recovered a great deal in May.

Total in the economy recovered to Rs 113.4 trillion in June, compared to Rs 92.03 trillion in May, up 23 per cent. include retail credit transfers, debit transfers and direct benefits, card payments, prepaid payment instruments and others. Total payments in the economy grew 24.08 per cent to Rs 117.43 trillion in value terms in June, compared to Rs 94.64 trillion in May.

Card payments, which include both debit and credit cards, in value terms registered 31 per cent growth in June to Rs 1.05 trillion, compared to Rs 80,274 crore in May. The number of transactions posted a 15 per cent growth in June over previous month to 433.9 million from 375.2 million.

Cash withdrawals at ATMs using credit, debit and pre-paid cards in June recorded 17 per cent growth to Rs 2.3 trillion in June, compared to Rs 1.97 trillion, wgile the number of transactions rose 16 per cent to 473.5 million from 409.4 million. Cash withdrawals at Point of Sale (PoS) terminals using debit and pre-paid cards remained flat.