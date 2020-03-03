Revenue secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey appointed finance secretary

-
Revenue Secretary A B P Pandey was on Tuesday designated as the finance secretary, according to a Personnel Ministry order.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved designating Pandey, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre, as finance secretary, it said.
The vacancy was necessitated following the superannuation of Rajiv Kumar, financial services secretary, last month.
Kumar, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, was in July last year designated as the finance secretary.
The senior-most bureaucrat among all secretaries in the Finance Ministry is designated as the finance secretary.
Atanu Chakraborty, a 1985 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, is at present secretary, Department of Economic Affairs.
Tuhin Kant Pandey, a 1987 batch IAS officer of Odisha cadre, is secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management. His batchmate from Tamil Nadu cadre, T V Somanathan is secretary, Department of Expenditure.
Debasish Panda, also from the same batch, is financial services secretary.
