JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Govt has collected Rs 7.52 trillion direct tax in Apr-Jan: Anurag Thakur
Business Standard

Revenue secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey appointed finance secretary

The vacancy was necessitated following the superannuation of Rajiv Kumar, financial services secretary, last month

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved designating Ajay Bhushan Pandey, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre, as finance secretary, the government statement said.

Revenue Secretary A B P Pandey was on Tuesday designated as the finance secretary, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved designating Pandey, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre, as finance secretary, it said.

The vacancy was necessitated following the superannuation of Rajiv Kumar, financial services secretary, last month.

Kumar, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, was in July last year designated as the finance secretary.

The senior-most bureaucrat among all secretaries in the Finance Ministry is designated as the finance secretary.

Atanu Chakraborty, a 1985 batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre, is at present secretary, Department of Economic Affairs.

Tuhin Kant Pandey, a 1987 batch IAS officer of Odisha cadre, is secretary of the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management. His batchmate from Tamil Nadu cadre, T V Somanathan is secretary, Department of Expenditure.

Debasish Panda, also from the same batch, is financial services secretary.

First Published: Tue, March 03 2020. 18:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU