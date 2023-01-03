JUST IN
Revisit order barring 5G towers on 3.5 GHz near airports, says COAI

The recent order, which came into effect November-end, makes 5G services in the 3,300-3,670 Mhz band unavailable not only in airports but also nearby business and commercial areas

Topics
5G network | COAI

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

5g
Representative Image

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has written to the civil aviation ministry and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), asking the latter to stall its order mandating an exclusion zone for 5G base stations near airports.

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 21:25 IST

