RIL's e-commerce business may turn out to be more than an online play

The e-commerce business of Reliance Industries (RIL) may not be disruptive just for the online majors, but could make the entire retail industry across B2B and B2C—acronyms used to describe the wholesale and mass retail operations — sit up.

E-commerce majors from Flipkart to Amazon, cash and carry players from Metro Cash & Carry to Walmart, and domestic giants such as Future Group to neighbourhood mom and pop stores, the latest entrant would possibly have an impact on all of them. RIL’s e-commerce platform, announced by chairman Mukesh Ambani at the Vibrant ...