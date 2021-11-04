Road freight rates to cool off 10-12% following diesel price cut: IFTRT

on key trunk routes are expected to come down by 10-12 per cent over the next few days following the cut in the diesel prices, according to Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training (IFTRT) The move will have a cascading impact on the prices of fruits, vegetables and other consumables, the prices of which are expected to come down, offering a relief from the persistent inflation.

The expected fall in the truck rentals will be the first in five months. After plunging by 23-27 per cent in April and May due to the pandemic, rentals have been on a rise since June.

The price of petrol on Thursday was cut by Rs 5.7-6.35 a litre across the country and diesel rates by Rs11.16-12.88 as oil companies passed on a record reduction in excise duty rates to consumers.

“The are expected to come down by 10-12 per cent in the next few days,” said S P Singh, senior fellow at Indian Foundation of Transport Research & Training (IFTRT), a New Delhi-based think-tank. He attributed it to fall in and a subsequent drop in VAT rates by the state governments. In Delhi for instance, they are down by Rs 12. including the reduction in VAT. In some states the reduction is Rs 14, said Singh.

Secondly, with the festive season coming to an end with Diwali, the freight volumes had started tapering off in October end. So the additional demand of 30-35 per cent which came up due to the festivals has already dried up. The combined effect of reduction in cargo availability and drop in excise and VAT will drag down the freight by at least 12 per cent. It can go up to 14-15 per cent by month end, he said.

Since states charge local sales tax or VAT not just on the base price but also on the excise duty levied by the Centre, the total incidence of price reduction is higher. The reduction was larger in states with higher VAT.

Truck operators running on medium and long routes had taken an average price hike of 10-12 per cent during. Transporters were able to take a hike, which more than double the increase in the due to high utilisation of 80-85 per cent on key trunk routes, according to IFTRT. It was fuelled by the festive season demand and a 25 per cent increase in the factory dispatches.

Some believe a cut in alone may not reduce the The forces of demand and supply will be the key determinant.

“We will have to wait and watch as not only the center has reduced excise but several states have reduced VAT too,” said Hemal Thakkar, director, Crisil.

Initially freight rates did not increase in the same proportion as diesel prices so there were chances of freight rates further increasing as demand was buoyant, he said. “The gap between freight and diesel prices will be determined by demand supply dynamics which will find a balance in the coming days,” said Thakkar.

Balmalkit Singh, President, All India Motor Transport Congress, said, "We welcome the move and are requesting all the State governments to reduce VAT (value added tax). This will offer relief to the transporters as well as the general public. Diesel prices and other costs including tyre prices have gone up drastically hitting the transporter's viability."

Sachin Haritash, founder and CEO, Mavyn, a digital trucking platform believes, the transport industry will respond to the diesel price reduction with immediate effect which in turn will also reduce the prices of perishable goods like fruits, vegetables, poultry and dairy products.

“We expect both contract and spot prices to cool off following the drop in diesel prices. Most importantly, it would bring all those truck operators who have been off road due to high fuel prices, back on road,” said Haritash. Mavyn has close to 4,000 trucks on its platform.