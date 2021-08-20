Robust demand amid lower iron prices to boost steel margins in H2FY22: Icra

-
ALSO READ
Inflation bites: High commodity prices hit India Inc's profits, margins
India's gold demand up 37% YoY in March qtr; global demand dips 23%: WGC
Exporters' profit margins under pressure even as demand picks up
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged; here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged; here are the prices in your city today
-
With demand uptick stemming from the government’s thrust on infrastructure, mainly in the rural markets, capacity utilisation for medium and small long steel product manufacturers is expected to improve in the coming quarters, said Icra in its report on Friday.
While weak demand growth in domestic market saw larger players resorting to exports to cushion the Covid impact of the past 14-16 months, smaller players languished, the rating agency said.
“Over the past six years, given the multitude of policy and social/health disruptions, long steel demand grew at an anaemic six-year CAGR (FY2016-2021) of 1.4 per cent. So far, available demand has been largely absorbed by the larger long steel manufacturers leading to a significantly divergent capacity utilisation trends between them and smaller long-steel manufacturers. We expect this to correct as demand increases, pulling up capacity utilisation rates of small and medium sized manufactures,” Jayanta Roy, senior vice president and group head at Icra was quoted as saying.
During the past few weeks, iron ore prices have been correcting amid a decline in international prices and better availability in the domestic market. Further, since June 2021, international coking coal prices have almost doubled on increased ex-China demand. While large integrated steel manufacturers’ margins will continue to remain insulated from iron ore price movement, to the extent of their captive iron ore availability, the impact of higher coking coal prices will show up in the margins in H2 of FY2022, with a lag of about two months for imported coking coal. Icra expects the recent easing of iron ore prices in the country and sharp increase in coking coal prices, besides an improvement in capacity utilisation of smaller players, to lead to a narrowing of the margin gap between these two segments going forward.
Iron ore prices have been under pressure as China's demand for the commodity is expected to be lower with crude steel production plateaus and scrap-to-steel ratio rises, said metal miner BHP Billiton in its outlook on commodities.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU