Robust demand for India Inc's overseas bonds despite India-Pak tensions

The tension between India and Pakistan at the border has not dampened the demand for India Inc’s papers for overseas investors.

With Fed Reserve of the United States indicating no rate hike in the near future, and Indian economy growing at a steady 6.5-7 per cent, global investors are looking at a window of opportunity of investing in India — considered safe among emerging markets in the world, say bankers and company officials. Despite the ongoing tension at the LoC, the credit default swaps of the Indian companies are steady and have not ...