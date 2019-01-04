JUST IN
Govt on track to meet March 31 goal to provide electricity to every home
Business Standard

Rs 11,000 cr benefit to people from fixing medicine prices: Union minister

To make medicines affordable, the government capped prices of 855 medicines and some medical devices, says minister

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: iStock

Fixing of medicine prices has resulted in Rs 11,000 crore benefit to people, Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilisers, Mansukh L Mandaviya told Rajya Sabha.

The Minister, who was replying during the Question Hour, said that to make medicines affordable, the government capped prices of 855 medicines and some medical devices.

He said the government has notified the Drug (Prices Control) Order (DPCO) to control and regulate the prices of medicines in the country.

The prices of drugs are fixed by National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority as per the provisions of DPCO and it does not distinguish between patented and non-patented drugs for fixing the ceiling prices of scheduled medicines, he said.
First Published: Fri, January 04 2019. 16:25 IST

