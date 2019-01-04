Rs 11,000 cr benefit to people from fixing medicine prices: Union minister

-
ALSO READ
Draft pharma policy fails to impress PMO, may take time to see light of day
Drug firms rationalise portfolio, expect pricing pressure to ease in US
Drug makers want free hand in pricing and advertising OTC drugs
Growing competition leads to price erosion in biosimilars in India
US drug regulator inspects Sun Pharmaceutical's Halol plant in Gujarat
-
Fixing of medicine prices has resulted in Rs 11,000 crore benefit to people, Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilisers, Mansukh L Mandaviya told Rajya Sabha.
The Minister, who was replying during the Question Hour, said that to make medicines affordable, the government capped prices of 855 medicines and some medical devices.
He said the government has notified the Drug (Prices Control) Order (DPCO) to control and regulate the prices of medicines in the country.
The prices of drugs are fixed by National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority as per the provisions of DPCO and it does not distinguish between patented and non-patented drugs for fixing the ceiling prices of scheduled medicines, he said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU