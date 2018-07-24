JUST IN
Rs 133 billion spent on irrigation with little to show, says CAG

The CAG told the Parliament that only five out of 16 major irrigation projects were under implementation.

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Representative image Photo: Shutterstock
Representative Image

The office of the Union comptroller and auditor general (CAG) has said that of the 16 major irrigation projects identified as national ones in 2008, only five are under implementation — and unsatisfactorily.

In a report given to Parliament on Monday, it has said work on the rest is yet to begin. These projects were all part of the Accelerated Irrigation Benefits Programme. Since 2015, this was subsumed under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana.

In the five projects on which work has started, the CAG said as on end-March 2017, a total of Rs 133 billion was incurred but none was anywhere near completion.

“The shortfall in terms of physical progress in different components ranged from eight to 99 per cent in the five under implementation, along with an overall cost escalation of 2,341 per cent that threatens their economic viability,” observes the report.

The tardy implementation is attributable to management failure in terms of non-adherence to rules on survey and investigation that are an essential ingredient for preparation of detailed project reports, ensuring statutory clearances and administrative delays in land acquisition.
First Published: Tue, July 24 2018. 01:32 IST

