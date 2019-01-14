Rs 37 extra for cylinder? Dealers misusing 'difficult terrain' levy

Are you being charged Rs 27-37 extra for home delivery of gas cylinders? It is quite possible as dealers across the country are charging a special fee, applicable only to difficult terrains and hilly regions, for delivery even in plains and cities.

According to the LPG guidelines, dealers are allowed to charge extra for transportation other than the commission they charge for making deliveries in diffficult terrains after getting clearances from the concerned district magistrate. For normal terrain up to 5 kilometers (kms), customers are entitled to a free-of-cost delivery as there ...