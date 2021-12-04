Rs 375 cr pending for reprocessing under PM-KISAN since 2019: Govt

About Rs 374.78 crore amount is pending for reprocessing after failed transactions occurred under the central scheme PM-KISAN since its launch in 2019, according to the data placed before Parliament.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) -- under which eligible marginal farmers have electronically given Rs 6,000 annually in three equal instalments -- saw a 14.22 lakh pending failed transaction during 2019-20 fiscal, when the scheme was launched in February 2019.

Consequently, the number of pending failed transactions was reduced to 8.19 lakh during 2020-21 fiscal. But in the ongoing 2021-22 fiscal, the number of pending failed transactions stood at 9.11 lakh till November 30, the data showed.

According to the data, the amount that was pending for reprocessing due to failed transactions was Rs 182.78 crore during 2019-20 fiscal, Rs 163.99 crore in 2020-21 fiscal, and Rs 28.47 crore till November of 2021-22 fiscal.

The total amount that is pending for reprocessing from 2019-20 till November 20 of this year under the PM-KISAN scheme stands at 374.78 crore, the data showed.

In a written reply to the Upper House, the agriculture minister said failed transactions remained less than one per cent so far since the launch of the PM-KISAN scheme.

"Under the PM-KISAN scheme, the total number of transactions that have taken place is 80,27,44,674, of which the number of failed transactions is less than one per cent," he noted.

Tomar said the cumulative number of failed transactions of PM-KISAN were at 69,02,227 from February 1, 2019, till November 30 of this year.

Out of which, 32,02,408 transactions were successfully reprocessed, Tomar said.

The minister said various reasons have been identified by the Centre for the transaction's failure under the PM-KISAN scheme, such as account closed or transferred, invalid IFSC code, account inactive, account dormant, amount exceeding the limit set on account by the bank for credit/debit per transaction, among others.

To tackle the issues of transaction failures, and re-process the payment of such registered farmers' families, Tomar said a standard operating procedure has been developed and issued to all states for necessary action at their end.

In cases where the corrective measures are to be taken by states/UTs, such transaction failure records are opened to the respective state/UT for correction under the Correction Module tab of the PM-KISAN portal.

Thereafter, all the transaction failure records are reprocessed for the payment of the respective instalment under the PM-KISAN Scheme, he added.

Tomar also mentioned that his ministry through weekly video conferencing takes up the matter with state governments to expedite the resolution of the issue and reprocess the failed transactions for the payments of the respective instalments under the scheme.

Further, the minister said the responsibility to identify the beneficiaries and upload their correct and verified data on the PM-KISAN portal lies with the respective state government.

The data received on the PM-KISAN web portal goes through various levels of verification and validation, including Aadhar and income tax databases. Subsequently, the financial benefits are passed onto the eligible beneficiaries, he added.

Under the PM-KISAN Scheme, more than 11.60 crore farmers have been given the financial benefits of approximately Rs 1.60 lakh crore through various instalments since the launch of the scheme, Tomar said, responding to another query.

