Rs 4,500 crore arrears: UP demands higher sale quota for sugar mills

With 2019-20 sugarcane crushing season less than a month away and last year's arrears at more than Rs 4,500 crore, Uttar Pradesh government has sought higher monthly sale quota for the state sugar mills.

Currently, the quota stands at about 700,000 tonnes a month, which is reckoned as impeding the capacity of private millers to settle arrears.

Of total payables of Rs 33,048 crore for 2018-19 crushing season, farmers' outstanding currently top Rs 4,700 crore or nearly 15% of mills' net payment commitments. Of these, private mills account for the bulk of Rs 4,370 crore, followed by government controlled cooperative mills at Rs 335 crore. The lone UP State Sugar Corporation Limited (UPSSCL) mill entails Rs 34 crore as outstanding.

"We will urge the Centre to increase sale quota of UP mills considering the arrears position in the state. I am planning to meet union food minister Ram Vilas Paswan in this regard soon," UP sugarcane development and sugar industries minister Suresh Rana told Business Standard.

He said defaulting millers had expressed inability to settle dues owing to their unsold sugar stock following quota ceiling. The state government and private millers have long been demanding higher quota for UP sugar mills.

"We are targetting to ensure 100% settlement of arrears by the end of October," Rana said while underlining that strict action would be taken against defaulters.

He further said UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) owed about Rs 1,000 crore to the state private mills against procurement of cogenerated power. “We will also request the chief minister to facilitate this payment in the interests of farmers.”

The cane department is also likely to seek a special package of more than Rs 300 crore from the government for settling cane dues on cooperative mills. Last year, the Adityanath government had allocated Rs 500 crore to the cooperative units for paying farmers’ arrears.

Meanwhile, Rana asserted Western UP sugar mills would start crushing after Diwali and progressing towards Eastern UP, all mills would be operational by middle of November.

Earlier, the state government had filed police cases against 9 sugar mills, including those operated by Bajaj Hindusthan, Modi and Wave Groups, over sluggish payments. The FIRs were filed under stringent section 3/7 of Essential Commodities Act (ECA) 1955 and section 420 and 120 (B) Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Besides, recovery certificates (RC) were also issued against them, which entitles district administration to seize movable and immovable properties, including sugar stock, for auction, so that the liabilities are settled.

In 2018-19 season, 119 state mills, including 94 private, 24 cooperative and a UPSSCL unit, had participated in crushing operations. The state sugar output stood at about 11.8 MT compared to over 12 MT in 2017-18. This year, the state expects 121 mills to crush.