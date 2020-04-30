Rs 65,000 cr package needed for poor, target is doable: Raghuram Rajan

Former Reserve Bank of India Governor said on Thursday that India needs a Rs 65,000 crore package to support its poorest during the Covid-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown which has robbed them of their daily livelihoods.

“Approximately 65,000 crore (is needed). Our GDP is Rs 200 trillion, and out of that 65,000 crore is not a huge amount,” Rajan answered to a question by Congress Party’s former President on how much does India need to support its most economically deprived sections. “So, we can do it. If this is for the poor and to save their lives and livelihood, we must do it,” Rajan said.

Finance Minister had, in late-March, announced a Rs 1.7 trillion package dubbed the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. However, a big part of that package was not new spending but rather front loading of existing outlays on schemes like PM Kisan.

The Rs 31,000 crore construction workers welfare cess fund, the corpus of which comes from employers and is maintained by states, with no contribution by the centre was also included as part of this scheme, and so was allowing withdrawals by employeed. None of these can be considered expenditure items.

Speaking with Gandhi on Thursday morning India time, Rajan said that India needs to have a calibrated plan to exit the lockdown. “A lot of work needs to be done both on creating the structures, as well as ensuring that the work place is relatively safe. As well as ensuring that if there are accidents, if there are fresh cases, how do we isolate quickly without having to go to a second or a third lockdown? Those will be devastating if we have to go there,” he said.



“That said, I don’t think we have to aim for a 100% success. That is 0 cases. That is un-achievable. What we have to do is manage the reopening, that is, when there are cases, we isolate them,” Rajan said.

Rajan said that India will need to massively ramp up testing. “You are talking about two million tests a day if you have to get the level of confidence you have in the United States. Clearly, we are nowhere near that at 25,000-30,000 tests a day. But we have to be cleverer about opening up,” he said.

Rajan said that India can find opportunities for its industries, for its supply chains and can try to mould the dialogue in the post-Covid global order. “There is a sense that if markets globalize, market participants want to see the same rules everywhere. They want to see the same coordinating structure everywhere,” he said.





Rajan said that a big lesson during this pandemic has been that many of the poor do not have any support. They have lost out on both their incomes and safety net. “Therefore, what we have today is both a problem of slowing growth. We can’t dispense with markets; we do need growth. We also have a problem of stuck or inadequate distribution. People aren’t getting the fruits of that growth in the same way. Many people are being left out. So we need to thinabout both sides,” he said.