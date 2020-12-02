RSS affiliate backs protesting farmers, says new acts only favour companies

While speaking in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said ongoing protests against the three farm bills were the result of an opposition conspiracy and charged that vested interests were inciting farmers.

However, RSS-affiliate Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) has come out in strong support of the farmers saying that acts will only serve the interests of corporate houses and big traders, not farmers. The Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM), another Sangh affiliate, has also issued a statement opposing the central farm laws.

The laws, according to senior BKS functionaries, have many lacunae, none of which have been reviewed by the government despite repeated entreaties. BKS also lent its moral support to the ongoing farmers agitation, but said that won’t participate in it physically as in its more than 40 years’ history it has never participated in any violent protest and it was a platform purely devoted to the farmers cause.

“We were among the first organizations to voice our opposition to the three acts long before anyone else and had send memorandums collected from 3000 tehsils across the country the agriculture ministry to amend the bills but nothing was accepted,” Badri Narayan Chaudhary, BKS General Secretary told Business Standard.





He said that thereafter, gram sabhas in around 15,000 villages across the country passed resolutions to amend specific provisions of the acts, but none was considered by the government.

“WE met the agriculture minister to voice our concern, but even if he seems convinced about our stand, as soon as he sits down with officers and bureaucrats, he begins to advance the same old arguments,” said Chaudhury.

In fact, he adds, “these people have even made the Prime Minister give wrong statements about the acts”.

BKS says if the government can’t repeal the three acts, then it should bring a fourth legislation that guarantees MSP when any farm good is traded within the mandi by ensuring that MSP acts as a floor rate for any auction.

And, for trade carried outside the mandis, it should not be below the MSP or else there should be penal provisions.

“Our advice to the government will be to immediately start and continue the process of dialogue with farmers and clear all their apprehensions satisfactorily,” Chaudhary said.

Meanwhile, a section within the BJP Kisan Morcha, the ruling party’s own farmers cell feel that some tweaking could be considered in the acts to satisfy the farmers so that the agitation does not spiral out of control.