Rural push needed for bank branches, ATMs and business correspondents

Though opening of branches and ATMs in semi-urban and rural areas picked up, the numbers remain highly skewed and a rural push is needed to correct it

Nikhat Hetavkar 

During 2017-18, opening of new bank branches fell by over 25 per cent, as banks with high stress on their balance sheets undertook branch rationalisation, said the RBI
While banks are closing down branches and ATMs in urban and metropolitan areas because of rising costs and provisioning pressures, the need for brick and mortar outlets in the rural areas remains. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has highlighted the role of branches and ATMs to encourage financial inclusion. Though opening of branches and ATMs in semi-urban and rural areas picked up, the numbers remain highly skewed and a rural push is needed to correct it.

