Russia signs pact for supplying tech for Kudankulam nuclear power plant

Tussle over $5 billion in wages is new risk to India's coal supply
Business Standard

LUCH Scientific Production Association, which is a part of Science and Innovations, the R&D unit of Rosatom will provide the new sensors designed for thermal control of NPP process equipment

Kundankulam Nuclear Power Plant
A unit of Russian nuclear major Rosatom State Corporation has signed an agreement to supply thermocouples for four power units of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant (KNPP) in Tamil Nadu, according to an Economic Times report.
LUCH Scientific Production Association, which is a part of Science and Innovations, the R&D unit of Rosatom will provide the new sensors designed for thermal control of NPP process equipment, which will replace the old ones in the internal reactor control systems of the units 1 and 2 of KNPP, the report said.

First Published: Wed, July 06 2022. 01:53 IST

