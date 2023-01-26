JUST IN
infrastructure investment trust IndiGrid Q3 profit up 27% to Rs 120 crore
Hope Budget corrects Centre's fiscal approach towards states: Kerala FM
As world's fastest-growing economy at 5.8%, India bright spot: UN economist
Power ministry proposes tax-paid green bonds issuance, says report
UN slashes India's economic growth forecast by 20 bps to 5.8% for 2023
Indian economy expected to grow 7%: How GDP forecasts changed in 3 years
Constitution withstood test of time: President Murmu ahead of Republic Day
Centre to sell 3 million tonnes of wheat in open market to cool prices
Govt to sell 3 mn tonnes of wheat from buffer stock to curb price hike
Debt-ridden Sri Lanka thanks India for backing its $2.9 bn bailout package
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
infrastructure investment trust IndiGrid Q3 profit up 27% to Rs 120 crore
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Russian oil exports to India likely to hit new highs as interest grows

The refinery executives said Indian processors will maintain their long-term supplies from producers such as Saudi Arabia, with any increase in Russian purchases done on a spot and opportunistic basis

Topics
India Russia | oil exports

Rakesh Sharma | Bloomberg 

Russian Oil, crude oil, oil, oil prices
Photo: Bloomberg

India’s oil processors are open to buying even more Russian crude if the price is right, said refinery executives, potentially providing a bigger outlet for Moscow almost a year after its invasion of Ukraine.

The South Asian nation increased Russian oil imports in 2022, ending the year with record monthly volumes as discounted barrels enticed buying. Executives said more cheap crude may be available to India from early next month, with a European Union ban on seaborne Russian fuel shipments possibly weighing on refining rates in the key OPEC+ producer.

India and China have become a crucial destination for Russian oil after many others shunned shipments due to the war in Ukraine. Indian refiners are able to turn cheap Russian crude into fuels such as diesel and then sell to regions including Europe, boosting profit margins for processors. The impending EU sanctions are expected to ratchet up demand for fuels from Asia.

“It’s bit of a circular trade going on as India takes Russian crude that Western buyers don’t want and refining it into products for resale to the West,” said Mukesh Sahdev, the head of downstream oil trading at Rystad Energy.

India’s crude imports rose to a record last year, although increased buying of Russian barrels has crimped flows from OPEC. Cartel members accounted for about 62% of total oil imports from April to December, compared with around 71% in the previous corresponding period, according to government data.

The refinery executives said Indian processors will maintain their long-term supplies from producers such as Saudi Arabia, with any increase in Russian purchases done on a spot and opportunistic basis.

Russian fuel oil flows to India have also surged, almost doubling month-on-month in December to more than 137,000 barrels a day, according to data from Kpler. The product can be used to upgrade other more valuable fuels or be used in power generation.

Chart

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India Russia

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 16:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.