S&P's rating an affirmation that the Indian economy is on right path

Standard and Poor’s (S&P’s) rating affirmation for India on Thursday comes at a time when most economists expect the economic growth as measured by the gross domestic product (GDP) to grind lower over the next few months with a possible recovery only in the second half of the calendar year 2020.

On Thursday, S&P affirmed India’s sovereign rating of 'BBB-'and maintained a ‘stable’ outlook and said that it believes that structural outperformance remains intact. That said, it did caution against the ‘precarious’ fiscal situation in the ...