Sabka Vishwas legacy dispute scheme may not add much to govt coffers

The indirect tax department, facing a challenging revenue target for the current fiscal year (FY20), may get little cover from a pre-GST resolution scheme as about 65 per cent of the taxes declared has already been paid, said an official.

Of the Rs 39,000-crore tax disclosed under the legacy dispute resolution scheme -Sabka Vishwas - the department will receive only Rs 14,000 crore, with Rs 25,000 crore already deposited by the applicants. Almost 190,000 assesses came forward for settlement under the scheme. “We have received applications and are sending out notices to them for ...