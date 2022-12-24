SAIL sends 4k tonnes TMT bars for bullet train project in Chhattisgarh

Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP), the flagship arm of state-run Steel Authority of India (SAIL), rolled out 4,000 tonnes of TMT bars in December to be used for the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor project.With this, the BSP has so far supplied 105,000 tonnes of TMT bar for the .

The fresh TMT bars are 9 metres in length and 16 mm in diameter. These were produced at the plant’s modern Bar and Rod Mill, which has so far supplied more than 3,000 TMT bars to meet the specific length requirement of the project, a BSP spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the MAHSR project was mostly elevated and the work included viaducts and bridges, maintenance depot, tunnels, earth structures, and stations. Steel and concrete are the most important material used for any construction project of such dimensions.

High-speed trains on the route will run at a speed of 320 kms per hour covering a distance of 508 kms and 12 stations The 508-km project will connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad with a high-speed rail track where trains will travel at a speed of 320 kms per hour.

The bullet train will take just 2 hours and 7 minutes to travel the distance.

At least 475 kms of the project will be viaduct (river/road/rail) while about 26 kms will be in eight tunnels. Other earth structures will be about 7-km long. There will be 12 stations and three depots in the project. The overall length of the project in Maharashtra is 156 kms and 348 kms in Gujarat.

This is the third time BRM has rolled and supplied this grade of earthquake-resistant TMT bars in the required length for the project. SAIL-BSP’s TMT bars are being used in construction of piers and girders that will support the load-bearing capacity of the steel bridges as also for various other structures of the project.