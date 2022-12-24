JUST IN
Wheat sowing area up 3.17%; Centre says its interventions are helping
Trai discusses on licensing framework for submarine cable landing
Gems & jewellery sector gets annual export target till last quarter of FY23
Law on crypto only after international collaboration, risk evaluation: Govt
India 'deeply engaged' in developing GM seeds for 13 crops
Over Rs 108 cr diverted from CM's Nagarothana scheme, finds CAG report
Food pantries can reduce food insecurity, improve students' health: Study
Karnataka govt to set up 'star category industrial area' in Belagavi
Startups selected in Accelerator prog to work on healthcare, agri solutions
Internet intermediaries need deep behavioural changes: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Oil-rich Gulf region propose to invest $6 bn in Uttar Pradesh: Minister
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

SAIL sends 4k tonnes TMT bars for bullet train project in Chhattisgarh

The fresh TMT bars are 9 metres in length and 16 mm in diameter. These were produced at the plant's modern Bar and Rod Mill, which has so far supplied more than 3,000 TMT bars

Topics
SAIL | Chhattisgarh | Bullet train project

R Krishna Das  |  Raipur 

TMT bars

Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP), the flagship arm of state-run Steel Authority of India (SAIL), rolled out 4,000 tonnes of TMT bars in December to be used for the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) corridor project.With this, the BSP has so far supplied 105,000 tonnes of TMT bar for the bullet train project.

The fresh TMT bars are 9 metres in length and 16 mm in diameter. These were produced at the plant’s modern Bar and Rod Mill, which has so far supplied more than 3,000 TMT bars to meet the specific length requirement of the project, a BSP spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the MAHSR project was mostly elevated and the work included viaducts and bridges, maintenance depot, tunnels, earth structures, and stations. Steel and concrete are the most important material used for any construction project of such dimensions.

High-speed trains on the route will run at a speed of 320 kms per hour covering a distance of 508 kms and 12 stations The 508-km project will connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad with a high-speed rail track where trains will travel at a speed of 320 kms per hour.

The bullet train will take just 2 hours and 7 minutes to travel the distance.

High-speed trains on MAHSR will operate at a speed of 320 km per hour covering a distance of 508 km and 12 stations.

At least 475 kms of the project will be viaduct (river/road/rail) while about 26 kms will be in eight tunnels. Other earth structures will be about 7-km long. There will be 12 stations and three depots in the project. The overall length of the project in Maharashtra is 156 kms and 348 kms in Gujarat.

This is the third time BRM has rolled and supplied this grade of earthquake-resistant TMT bars in the required length for the project. SAIL-BSP’s TMT bars are being used in construction of piers and girders that will support the load-bearing capacity of the steel bridges as also for various other structures of the project.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on SAIL

First Published: Sat, December 24 2022. 00:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.