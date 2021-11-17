SAIL supplies 48,200 tonnes of steel for Purvanchal Expressway

-
Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) has supplied 48,200 Tonnes of steel for the Purvanchal Expressway, which has been inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday. The total quantity of steel supplied by SAIL for this massive project comprises of TMT Bars, Structurals and Plates.The 341-km long Purvanchal Expressway will substantially improve the road connectivity and will join several districts of Uttar Pradesh.
"SAIL has always catered to the country’s domestic steel requirement and played a crucial role in the growth and development of the country. In the past, SAIL steel has been extensively used in the construction of various infrastructure projects including Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways, Atal Tunnel, Bogibeel and DholaSadiya bridges etc along with several other notable projects of national importance. SAIL is continuously enhancing its production with steady increase in the percentage of value-added products in its product basket," said Ministry of Steel on Wednesday
The 341-km expressway links UP capital Lucknow with Ghazipur and has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 22,500 crore.
A Mirage-2000 was the first to land. Commandos emerged later from the belly of an An-32 plane. Another Mirage, two Jaguars and an Su-30MKI performed touch-and-go manoeuvres on the air strip. The aircraft also flew in formation and ended the show with a flypast.
SAIL, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest steel-making company having an annual capacity of over 21 million tonnes (MT).
