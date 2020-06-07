Saving viable cos more important than liquidating unviable ones: IBBI chief

Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India chairman M S Sahoo said on Sunday that it made no sense to save an insolvency when one could not save the economy and rescuing a viable firm was much more important than failing to liquidate an unviable company during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

Addressing a webinar, Sahoo said that there were around 13,000 pending applications for admission of corporate insolvency resolution processes filed with the There are around 2000-3000 ongoing insolvency processes which shall continue under the IBC, he said.

The IBBI chairman backed the decision of the government to bring in the IBC amendment ordinance to suspend triggering of corporate insolvency resolutions against companies for any default for at least six months, starting March 25, when the national started.

He said that many of the companies which were fundamentally sound were failing due to the Covid-19 “CIRP looks for a white knight who can rescue a firm. The likelihood of finding one are low. Rescuing companies is the prime objective and not taking away their lives prematurely,” Sahoo said.

He said that markets should not fail to rescue a viable firm. "If you fail to liquidate an unviable one it is bad, but it can be rectified next year," Sahoo said.





Companies require breathing space till things go back to normal, he said. Sahoo highlighted that only the corporate insolvency procedures had been suspended and that individual insolvency could still be triggered against the personal guarantor of the corporate debtor and that default before March 25 was not exempt from the new provision.

He said that IBC was never a recovery mechanism and several other options such as the RBI’s June 7, 2019 circular were among the many options still available to creditors. “Best use of the Code is not using it at all,” he noted.

On whether the insolvency cases will pile up after the Covid-19 situation is resolved, Sahoo said he did not see this possibility. “The increase in the threshold of default will reduce the number of such applications and there will be several other options besides IBC that will still work,” he said.

He said that a special mechanism for micro small and medium enterprises would address the issues facing nearly 95 per cent of the companies in the country.

He said that there had been many reforms in the country where “we have at times taken one step back, two steps forward, moved sideways, stood still and yet we reached the destination”.