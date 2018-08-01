SBI Caps stops project advisory, structured finance for pvt sector

SBI Capital Markets, the merchant banking subsidiary of State Bank of India, will stop providing project advisory and structured finance (PASF) services to private sector entities from August. The country’s largest lender took this decision after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) flagged off regulatory concerns and conflict of interest.

will continue to take mandates from public sector undertakings (PSUs) as SBI sees synergy with state-owned entities.



The decision to stop services for private sector will affect 50 capital market professionals. SBI is likely to offer them a position in the bank's project finance unit.





SBI in a filing with Bombay Stock Exchange said would discontinue activity of taking mandates from private sector for debt syndication (both greenfield and brownfield projects/refinancing) and debt resolution in view of duplication of processes resulting in delays, as also certain regulatory concerns.





ALSO READ: SBI raises interest rate on FDs by up to 0.1% ahead of monetary policy meet

As in the past, SBI will continue to provide support and assistance to all its customers on an ongoing basis. The boards of both SBI and have given approval for it and executed the memorandum of undertaking dated July 31, 2018, SBI said.

Senior group executives said had a major share in SBI Caps’ revenues and the decision to stop this business for private sector would dent cash flows.

The bank is also working on merging some of the subsidiaries of SBI Caps within the investment banking arm. This will help SBI Caps become a pure-play investment bank.