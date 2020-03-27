SBI cuts lending rate by 75 bps as RBI introduces liquidity package

With the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI's) huge liquidity-inducing package, the country’s largest lender, (SBI), on Friday slashed its lending rates by 75 basis points (bps) with effect from April 1.

It also cut interest rates on retail term deposits by 20-50 bps. For bulk deposits, the cut was steeper, by 50-100 bps, due to huge liquidity in the system.

The external benchmark-linked lending rate (EBR) will stand reduced to 7.05 per cent per annum from 7.80 per cent earlier. The revised repo-linked lending rate (RLLR) will be 6.65 per cent, down from 7.40 per cent.

Consequently, equated monthly instalments (EMIs) on eligible home loan accounts (linked to EBR/RLLR) get cheaper by around Rs 52 per 1 lakh on a 30-year loan, SBI said in statement.

The lending rates for retail loans and SMEs are linked to the external bench-mark, ensuring automatic transmission.

A decision on MCLR will be taken when the bank's asset liability committee (ALCO) meets next month. The impact of the recent RBI policy measures and reduction in the bank’s deposit rates will be reflected in the next review of MCLR, SBI said.

Other lenders are likely to follow suit, and rate cuts could be between 75 and 100 bps across different types of loans. The revision in loan rates will be effective from April in the case of most banks.

Banks expect deposit rate cuts in the range of 25-50 bps by next week, bank executives said.

With the 75-point cut in the policy repo rate and various liquidity-inducing steps, the actual benefit for banks will be more than 100 bps, said the bank executives.

The Reserve Bank also reduced the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 100 bps to 3 per cent of deposits from the reporting fortnight beginning March 28, 2020. This will release primary liquidity of about Rs 1,37,000 crore uniformly across the banking system.

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said his bank would have Rs 31,000 crore available for deployment into lending and investment operations.

For six public sector banks – Corporation Bank, Andhra Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, United Bank of Bank India, Syndicate Bank and Allahabad Bank - which are set to merge, their anchor banks will take a decision on rate revision, a chief executive of PSB said. Punjab national Bank, Union Bank, Indian Bank and Canara Bank are anchor banks.

Syndicate Bank MD and CEO Mrutyunjay Mahapatra said the repo rate-linked products would see transmission as early as April 1. However, the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR), which has a deposit cost, cannot be reduced at this point of time "as it will send a wrong signal in the times of economic stress".

In a step to give relief to borrowers hit by the economic slowdown and the COVID-19 outbreak, banks and non-banking finance companies can give a three-month moratorium on payment of instalments for term loans outstanding as on March 1, 2020. The repayment schedule and all subsequent due dates, as also the tenor for such loans, may be shifted across the board by three months, the RBI said.

CRISIL in a statement said the three-month moratorium on bank facility repayments would benefit both retail and corporate borrowers, giving them respite in managing their cash-flows where both will face challenges.

For retail borrowers extension of loan tenors will mean that monthly EMIs should not increase even after the moratorium ceases, thus not increasing the financial burden on them over time.