SC allows CERC to open and clear pending cases, restricts some functions

-
ALSO READ
Supreme Court orders CERC to remain under suspension for one more month
CERC to remain shut for one more month as Centre hunts for legal member
Tata Power looks to use preference share, divestment proceeds to cut debt
CERC plans to embrace AI, machine learning to improve functioning
Labour law litigation logjam
-
The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) to resume operations, but restricted some of its functions. After a hiatus of close to six months, the regulator can now resume its administrative duties and clear cases where orders are pending.
The country’s apex electricity regulator was under suspension since August 2020 when the ministry of power failed to appoint a mandatory member (Law) in CERC’s quorum. The matter pertains to a Supreme Court order in April 2018 when it directed all state electricity commissions to appoint a member from the field of law with qualifications of a high court or district judge.
The apex court directed the two other members to go on leave till a legal member is appointed, thereby suspending functioning of the CERC. The regulator has a chairman, and two other members are needed to complete the quorum for conducting hearings.
ALSO READ: Brazil, New Zealand, India best-performing markets under Trump rule
In December 2020, the Appointment Committee of Cabinet approved appointment of P K Singh as Member (Law) at CERC. He was with the Jharkhand ERC. Singh is yet to take charge in CERC. The adjudicatory work of the CERC will resume after Singh takes charge.
According to the data available at the website of CERC, there are 1,000 cases pending with the Regulator. Out of this, in 173 cases the Order has been reserved by the CERC and but not pronounced yet. There are 450 fresh applications which are pending for hearing at the CERC.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU