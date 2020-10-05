SC asks govt, RBI to put K V Kamath panel's debt recast report on record

The on Monday asked the Centre and the to place on record the committee recommendations on Covid-19-related debt restructuring, opening a new dimension in the ongoing case related to interest waiver on moratorium loans.

A bench comprised of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah adjourned the case hearing to October 13 by when the Centre and the RBI will submit additional affidavits to chalk out steps that need to be taken to bring shape to recommendations made on waiver of compound interest for small borrowers.

The RBI had appointed an expert committee, led by veteran banker K V Kamath, to frame a resolution framework on stressed loans. The committee in its report, accepted by the RBI last month, outlined parameters for banks to deal with 26 sectors buffeted by Covid-19.

On Monday, the SC further asked the RBI and the Centre to respond to concerns raised by the real estate associations and power producers, who are also the petitioners in the ongoing case, and the Indian Banks’ Association to give its views on the central government’s latest stance on waiver of compound interest on dues pending during the moratorium period.

The SC was hearing the case days after the finance ministry submitted an affidavit to say that it is ready to bear the burden of waiving compound interest for small borrowers. Any individual or entity whose loan amount is less than Rs 2 crore, irrespective of whether they have availed loan repayment moratorium or not, will be eligible for waiver of the compounding of interest, it said. This will be for repayment dues pending between March and August, 2020.





Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared on behalf of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association, sought additional time from the court to respond to the Centre’s affidavit on waiver of compound interest, while adding that the figures mentioned in it were “without any basis.” The Central government had said in the affidavit that a waiver of interest on all loans during the moratorium period will cost Rs 6 trillion rendering most banks unviable.

Senior advocate Aryama Sundaram argued that the concerns of power producers and the real estate sector have not been taken into account in the Centre’s affidavit on loan waiver. He even said that the sectors will not benefit from the loan restructuring scheme formulated by the RBI.

Senior Counsel Harish Salve, appearing for the IBA, contended that a delay in the outcome of the court case is damaging banks and emphasized that the Centre had adopted a two-pronged strategy to give relief to small borrowers through proposal to waive compound interest on moratorium loans, as well as through the Kamath committee recommendations that give relief to various sectors through loan restructuring.

The SC is hearing a petition filed by an Agra resident Gajendra Sharma that demanded a waiver of interest charged by banks on the instalments that have been deferred for repayment by the (RBI) through a six-month moratorium imposed in March. A number of industrial bodies have joined the cause with the original petition demanding waiver of interest, or waiver of interest on interest on the suspended monthly instalments during moratorium period.