SC asks govt, RBI to put K V Kamath panel's debt recast report on record

-
ALSO READ
RBI names three other members in the Kamath committee on loan recast
Loan recast: Things should be back on track in 2 years, says K V Kamath
Kamath panel recommendations: 1,027 listed firms eligible for debt recast
RBI's loan restructuring scheme: Here's how it benefits you
Kamath panel identifies 26 stressed sectors, outlines rules for recast
-
The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India to place on record the K V Kamath committee recommendations on Covid-19-related debt restructuring, opening a new dimension in the ongoing case related to interest waiver on moratorium loans.
A bench comprised of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah adjourned the case hearing to October 13 by when the Centre and the RBI will submit additional affidavits to chalk out steps that need to be taken to bring shape to recommendations made on waiver of compound interest for small borrowers.
The RBI had appointed an expert committee, led by veteran banker K V Kamath, to frame a resolution framework on stressed loans. The committee in its report, accepted by the RBI last month, outlined parameters for banks to deal with 26 sectors buffeted by Covid-19.
On Monday, the SC further asked the RBI and the Centre to respond to concerns raised by the real estate associations and power producers, who are also the petitioners in the ongoing case, and the Indian Banks’ Association to give its views on the central government’s latest stance on waiver of compound interest on dues pending during the moratorium period.
The SC was hearing the case days after the finance ministry submitted an affidavit to say that it is ready to bear the burden of waiving compound interest for small borrowers. Any individual or entity whose loan amount is less than Rs 2 crore, irrespective of whether they have availed loan repayment moratorium or not, will be eligible for waiver of the compounding of interest, it said. This will be for repayment dues pending between March and August, 2020.
ALSO READ: SBI to levy 1% more on working capital under debt restructuring
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared on behalf of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association, sought additional time from the court to respond to the Centre’s affidavit on waiver of compound interest, while adding that the figures mentioned in it were “without any basis.” The Central government had said in the affidavit that a waiver of interest on all loans during the moratorium period will cost Rs 6 trillion rendering most banks unviable.
Senior advocate Aryama Sundaram argued that the concerns of power producers and the real estate sector have not been taken into account in the Centre’s affidavit on loan waiver. He even said that the sectors will not benefit from the loan restructuring scheme formulated by the RBI.
Senior Counsel Harish Salve, appearing for the IBA, contended that a delay in the outcome of the court case is damaging banks and emphasized that the Centre had adopted a two-pronged strategy to give relief to small borrowers through proposal to waive compound interest on moratorium loans, as well as through the Kamath committee recommendations that give relief to various sectors through loan restructuring.
The SC is hearing a petition filed by an Agra resident Gajendra Sharma that demanded a waiver of interest charged by banks on the instalments that have been deferred for repayment by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) through a six-month moratorium imposed in March. A number of industrial bodies have joined the cause with the original petition demanding waiver of interest, or waiver of interest on interest on the suspended monthly instalments during moratorium period.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU