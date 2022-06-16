SC asks Haryana discom to pay Rs 1,408 cr to Adani Power, clear dues

-
ALSO READ
Adani group firms' gross debt rises to Rs 2.2 trillion, shows data
Adani Wilmar, Adani Power: Is it time to book profit in Adani Group stocks?
How has Adani group charted its success over three decades?
PowerMin announces second special scheme in two years to clear discom dues
21 of the 34 states and UTs record rise in discom dues in last two years
-
The Supreme Court on Friday asked Haryana government discom to pay Rs 1,408 crore to Adani Power by June 28 to clear part of dues the private company estimates to be at Rs 3,835 crore.
Adani was entitled to a sum equivalent to 50 per cent of the outstanding it claims, the court said on February 1. The case was tagged along with a similar matter of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company versus Adani Power Maharashtra Limited (APML) and other petitions.
ALSO READ: Discoms' dues to gencos touch Rs 1.19 trillion amidst coal-power crisis
Lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who argued for APML, disputed the amount of Rs 1,408 crores and said the remaining due was Rs 3,835 crore.
“For the present, it is directed that the due amount of Rs 1,408 crores should be paid to the respondent within two weeks from today,” the court told the Haryana discom. .
The matter has been slated for hearing after the court summer vacation. The court, in hearings earlier, has warned discoms to pay their dues, failing which the distribution plants would be shut.
The Union Power Ministry has asked six states to clear their dues to power generating stations.
According to government data, Tamil Nadu is the biggest defaulter, with Rs 20,842 crore dues to gencos. It is followed by Maharashtra with Rs 18,000 crore dues to generating copies or gencos. Uttar Pradesh owes Rs 9,000 crore to gencos.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU