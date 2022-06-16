SC asks Haryana discom to pay Rs 1,408 cr to Adani Power, clear dues

The on Friday asked government discom to pay Rs 1,408 crore to by June 28 to clear part of dues the private company estimates to be at Rs 3,835 crore.

Adani was entitled to a sum equivalent to 50 per cent of the outstanding it claims, the court said on February 1. The case was tagged along with a similar matter of Maharashtra State Distribution Company versus Maharashtra Limited (APML) and other petitions.





Lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who argued for APML, disputed the amount of Rs 1,408 crores and said the remaining due was Rs 3,835 crore.

“For the present, it is directed that the due amount of Rs 1,408 crores should be paid to the respondent within two weeks from today,” the court told the discom. .

The matter has been slated for hearing after the court summer vacation. The court, in hearings earlier, has warned discoms to pay their dues, failing which the distribution plants would be shut.

The Union Power Ministry has asked six states to clear their dues to power generating stations.

According to government data, Tamil Nadu is the biggest defaulter, with Rs 20,842 crore dues to gencos. It is followed by Maharashtra with Rs 18,000 crore dues to generating copies or gencos. Uttar Pradesh owes Rs 9,000 crore to gencos.