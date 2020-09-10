SC gives Centre two weeks for final proposal on loan moratorium interest

The Union government on Thursday set up a three-member expert committee led by former Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) Rajiv Mehrishi to gauge the impact of waiving interest on for borrowers during the six-month moratorium period that was in place to deal with Covid-19 pandemic.

The move is a follow-up of “various concerns” that have cropped up during the ongoing hearing in the Supreme Court, which on Thursday passed an order giving the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India two weeks to submit a final proposal on a solution to the loan moratorium case. The apex court decided to extend its interim order to direct that no account be declared a non-performing asset until further directions from the three-judge bench.

The committee, which has to submit its report within a week, will be “measuring the impact on the national economy and financial stability of waiving of interest and waiving of interest on interest on the Covid-19 related moratorium,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

The committee will also give suggestions to mitigate the “financial constraints of various sections of society”. This means that if banks are affected by the waiver of interest during the moratorium period, the committee will suggest measures that the government can take to address their concerns or if borrowers, particularly industries, are not given any interest waiver then the steps that can be taken to help them, a finance ministry official said, requesting anonymity.

The next hearing of the bench, led by Justice Ashok Bhushan, will take place on September 28 and during the proceedings, the court made it clear on Thursday that no further adjournments will be given.

Other members of the committee include former Ravindra Dholakia, ex-member of the RBI's monetary policy committee, and B. Sriram, former managing director of State Bank of India.

Solicitor General Mehta, who represented the Central government, said that the government is considering all issues in the batch of petitions “at the highest level” and an appropriate decision will be taken within two weeks to deal with problems faced by different sectors during the pandemic.

The bench said that it is keen to waive interest on interest for the moratorium period as it sees it as penal interest. “Concrete decisions should be taken with clarity so that the matter does not get adjourned again,” the bench noted during the hearing.

The bench was hearing a plea challenging levy of interest on during the moratorium period. The plea, filed by Agra resident Gajendra Sharma, has demanded a waiver of interest charged by banks on the installments that have been deferred for repayment by the RBI through a six-month moratorium imposed in March.

“With the (Thursday’s) order, the fresh NPA for banks which are expected to rise in the second quarter are unlikely to happen. However, we expect lending institutions to continue making prudent provisions on stressed accounts and disclosures to investors on potential impact on asset quality because of Covid-19, irrespective of the said order,” Icra vice-president and sector head (financial sector ratings) Anil Gupta said.

A number of industrial bodies have joined the cause with the original petition demanding waiver of interest, or waiver of interest on interest on the suspended monthly instalments during moratorium period. These include real estate bodies from various states, hotel associations, Association of Power Producers, and bodies representing shopping centres and malls, among others.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Indian Banks' Association said that norms and guidelines have to be issued with regard to individual borrowers.

The bench asked who will formulate these norms to which Salve replied that the Ministry of Finance will do as it has been done at the level of RBI. Mehta said that it is being done at a level higher than the RBI and whatever will be there it would be comprehensive.

Broadly, all petitioners have argued that the government should not leave the issue of providing relief to borrowers to the RBI alone, which in turn, has left it to the discretion of the lenders.

Salve told the court that the matter had become adversarial and urged the court to implead banks association in all the petitions on the issue. The bench said that it was not the question of adversarial as with respect to interest it is yet to take a decision but with regard to charging of interest on interest by banks the court is inclined to pass orders.

In a hearing on the same petition last week, the bench had passed an interim order which stated that those accounts which had not been declared NPAs as on August 31 should not be classified as such until further orders from the court, or unless the case is resolved. It had also observed that all decisions cannot be left to the banks and that the centre and the RBI will have to come up with comprehensive solutions.

The pleas filed in the apex court have raised issue pertaining to validity of March 27 circular of the RBI which allowed lending institutions to grant moratorium on payment of instalments of term falling due between March 1, 2020 and May 31 this year due to the pandemic. Later, the period of moratorium was extended till August 31.

The Centre had recently told the apex court that waiver of interest on deferred EMIs during the moratorium period would be against “the basic canons of finance” and unfair to those who repaid loans as per schedule. RBI has however come out with a scheme which provides for extension of moratorium for two years to certain stressed borrowers, the Centre had informed the top court.

Borrowers and various bodies representing different sectors had earlier assailed before the apex court the charging of "penal' interest on deferred EMI payments by banks under the moratorium scheme during the pandemic.

The top court had observed in June that the question is not of waiver of complete interest for entire moratorium period but it is limited only to interest charged on interest by banks. It had also observed that the charging of interests by banks during the six-month moratorium period on term loans was ‘detrimental’.

The RBI, on its part had submitted that a waiver of interest on loans will impact the financial viability of the country’s financial sector and that the banks could forego about Rs 2 trillion in interest income if interests are waived off for the six months duration of the moratorium.