SC paves way for temple, but Ayodhya has a lot to catch up on development

About a year ago, the ‘successful’ became the ‘invincible’ — at least in the Uttar Pradesh government’s official records. According to Rekhta, an Urdu-language proponent organisation, Faiz means success, and Faizabad a town that is successful or victorious.

On the other hand, ‘Ayodhya’, derived from the root ‘yoddha’ (warrior) would mean “something that cannot be defeated’, or invincible. In November 2018, the Yogi Adityanath government in the state renamed the district of Faizabad, 100 miles east of Lucknow, ...