SC rejects plea seeking minimum wage for 500 million in unorganised sector

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and S K Kaul asked the activist to approach authorities concerned for the relief

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court Friday refused to entertain a PIL filed by social activist Swami Agnivesh seeking minimum wages for around 500 million workers in the unorganised sector.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and S K Kaul asked the activist to approach authorities concerned for the relief.

The PIL was seeking minimum wages for workers in the unorganised sector, saying 50 crore workers are employed in the unorganised sector and their rights under Article 14 (Equality before law), 21 (Protection of life and personal liberty) and 39 (principles of policy to be followed by the State) have been violated.
First Published: Fri, October 12 2018. 11:25 IST

