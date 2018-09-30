SC verdict on Aadhaar may lead to overhaul of identity law, say experts

After the Supreme Court delivered a majority verdict reaffirming Aadhaar’s constitutionality in a judgement spawning more than 500 pages, experts suggest that the Aadhaar (Targeted Delivery of Financial and Other Subsidies, Benefits and Services) Act, 2016, will go through an overhaul to be in line with the court’s directions.

The apex court struck down certain sections of the Act, read down some others and suggested amendments to a few more in the judgment, which, experts say, is likely to result in a comprehensive privacy and rights-based overhaul of the Aadhaar ...