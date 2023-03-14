SCO countries agree to closely work together on emerging fuels

Nations belonging to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) have agreed to work closely together on emerging fuels, such as and ammonia, and biofuels like ethanol, at a meeting of ministers of the grouping on Tuesday.

The move will see China, Russia and others collaborate with India on emerging technology, modelling, and transition goals.



“The parties recognise that emerging fuels can play a critical role in promoting a circular economy by efficiently utilising biological resources to produce various high-value marketable products with least possible impact on the environment,” read a joint statement issued after the meeting.

The grouping has also agreed to consider the possibility of developing joint emerging projects for connecting major emerging fuel-producing and consuming countries. It will also allow for greater information exchange in the field of modelling.

The SCO is a political, economic, and security alliance of eight nations, historically led by Russia and China. It is considered the most important conclave in the Central Asian region, where other nations have a significant interest in trade, connectivity, and resource extraction.

The SCO comprises nine countries: China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

India assumed the rotational annual Presidency of the SCO last year — only the sixth summit India participates in as a full-fledged member.

Candidates for alliance

Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said after the meeting that SCO nations have opted for a continued engagement rather than a standalone, one-time discussion. As a result, the grouping will be opened up for signatures on the proposed Global Alliance, currently being pushed by India.

New Delhi will formally launch a global alliance on biofuels with like-minded nations before the Group of Twenty leaders’ summit in September, Puri had said earlier.

The government has underscored achieving energy security of the country with the expressed aim of reducing import dependence. It envisages a strategic role for biofuels in the Indian energy basket.

Unlike other renewable energy sources, biomass can be converted directly into liquid fuels, called ‘biofuels’, to help meet transportation needs.

is a renewable fuel made from various plant materials, collectively known as ‘biomass’.

In India, while the list of alternative fuel resources includes agriculture and forest residue, municipal solid waste, and cow dung, the government’s main target is .

Sugarcane is an alcohol-based fuel produced by the fermentation of sugarcane juice and molasses. Because it is a clean, affordable, and low-carbon biofuel, sugarcane ethanol has emerged as a leading renewable fuel for the transportation sector.

Al eyes on SCO

Before it holds the SCO summit on June 25 in Delhi, the government will be holding a series of SCO ministerial meetings throughout the year. As the latest member, Iran will attend the group as a member rather than as an observer for the first time under India’s Presidency.

On Tuesday, it began a two-day international conference in Delhi, focused on the countries’ ‘shared Buddhist heritage’ in Delhi.

India will hold the transport, culture, and defence ministers meeting in April. Meetings with interior and environment ministers will take place later. However, all eyes will be on the foreign ministers’ meeting, expected to be held in Goa on May 3-4.