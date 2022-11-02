Solvent Extractors Assn seeks release of 100 kg GM mustard for this rabi

The Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA), a premier body of oilseed extractors, has urged the to disburse about 100 kg of the recently approved genetically modified mustard seed, which it will then sow in 200 out of the 1,000-odd model mustard farms that it plans to set up this rabi season.

Sowing of mustard for the current rabi season started on a strong note, with a near 34 per cent year-on-year increase till last week, in the area under the crop.

“The Association is setting up over 1,000 model mustard farms in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh during the current rabi season and has requested the government to provide GM seeds, recently approved by Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC), for cultivation in 200 farms,” SEA said in a statement.

However, how far the request will be entertained remains to be see because as per crop scientists so far around 10 kgs of the newly approved GM seeds DMH-11 is available in the country of which 2 kilograms has already sourced by the ICAR’s Directorate of Rapeseed and Mustard in Bharatpur.