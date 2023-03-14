JUST IN
Searing summer on the cards, all eyes on reservoirs, grain storage
Domestic passenger traffic estimated to rise by 54% YoY in Feb: ICRA
At 3.85%, India's wholesale inflation falls to lowest since January 2021
Here's how China, India plan to overhaul their financial sector regulations
Against popular belief, percentage of migrants have remained fairly stable
External situation worsens as India aims to grow 6-6.8% in FY24
Russia remains India's main arms supplier but imports dip sharply
Duty-free sunflower oil imports from Black Sea set to drop this year
Electric two-wheeler companies pencil in slow sales growth for FY24
Meity forms task force to draft roadmap for IndiaAI ecosystem by April end
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Domestic passenger traffic estimated to rise by 54% YoY in Feb: ICRA
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Searing summer on the cards, all eyes on reservoirs, grain storage

Reservoir levels lower than last year but higher than 10-yr average; ample elbow room in grain storage for now

Topics
Summer | grains | El Nino

Sanjeeb Mukherjee  |  New Delhi 

Piles of wheat grains at a wholesale market in the Narela district of New Delhi, India. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Piles of wheat grains at a wholesale market in the Narela district of New Delhi, India. (Photo: Bloomberg)

As several parts of India enter a long and dry summer, water levels in the country’s reservoirs and foodgrain storage are being closely monitored to ensure that irrigation, power generation, and — most critically — grain supplies do not wilt in the heat.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Summer

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 12:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.