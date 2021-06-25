Sebi boosts liquidity risk management for open-ended debt schemes

-
ALSO READ
Global debt rises $32 trillion in 2020 amid Covid pandemic: Moody's
Credit risk funds top debt returns chart in the past year, shows data
DDA Housing Scheme 2021 draw today: Check time, streaming link details
Sebi asks debt MFs to do a second risk-assessment label for investors
Banks' gross NPAs may rise to 13.5% by Sept: Financial stability report
-
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Friday came out with a circular on prudential norms for liquidity risk management of the open-ended debt funds. Market participants say that this move will further increase liquidity in some of the categories of debt schemes.
The market regulator has also asked Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) to prescribe a suitable framework, in consultation with it, for liquidity risk management for open ended debt schemes (except Overnight Fund, Gilt Fund and Gilt Fund with 10-year constant duration) within a period of one month. The said framework shall be adopted by all AMCs.
“For asset allocation limits (applicable for Banking and PSU Bond Fund, Floater Fund, Credit Risk Fund and Corporate Bond Funds scheme categories in terms of SEBI circular on ‘Categorization and Rationalization of Mutual Fund Schemes’) the base shall be considered as net assets excluding the extent of minimum stipulated liquid assets i.e. 10 per cent,” said the Sebi circular.
Sebi has also said that the framework specified by AMFI shall come into force with effect from December 1, 2021, for all the existing open ended debt schemes and schemes to be launched on or thereafter. However, mutual funds may, at their discretion, choose to adopt the framework specified by AMFI before the effective date.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU