Second wave impact: Auto debit payment bounce rate increases further in May

Auto debit payment bounces have gone up for the second consecutive month in May, emphasizing the stress building up due to a halt in economic activities because of lockdowns to check the spread of the virus in the second wave.



According to National Automated Clearing House (NACH) data, in May, out of 85.7 million transactions initiated, 35.91 per cent or 30.8 million transactions failed. In April, of the 85.4 million auto-debit transactions initiated, 56.3 million were successful, while 29.08 million failed, which makes up for 34.05 per cent of the total transactions.



In March, the auto-debit payment bounces as a percentage of the total transactions initiated touched a low since the pandemic started. Only 32.7 per cent of all auto-debit payment transactions initiated failed. Actually, since December, the share of unsuccessful auto-debit requests as a percentage had been declining steadily and was below 40 per cent, indicating higher regularity in equated monthly installment (EMI), utility, and insurance premium payments by consumers.



The unsuccessful auto-debit requests through the NACH platform are generally referred to as bounce rates. The NACH platform is largely used to collect payments for loans, investments in mutual funds, and insurance premiums. These are applicable for inter-bank mandates or between a bank and NBFC or fintech lender.



NACH, a bulk payment system operated by the NPCI, facilitates one-to-many credit transfers such as payment of dividend, interest, salary, pension, etc., as also collection of payments pertaining to electricity, gas, telephone, water, periodic installments towards loans, investments in mutual funds, insurance premium, etc.



The decline in auto-debit transactions had peaked in June last year when the failure rate was over 45 per cent and since then it was gradually declining as economic activities picked up. Despite the fact that the bounce rate had been gradually declining from the peak seen during the initial months of the pandemic, it remained higher than the pre-Covid levels. In January and February 2020, the bounce rate was around 31 per cent. In FY21, the unsuccessful auto-debit request constituted 38.91 per cent of the total auto-debit requests while in FY20 it was 30.3 per cent and in FY19 it was 23.3 per cent.



There are many reasons why such requests get declined but the most common is customers not having adequate balance in their accounts. The high bounce rate seen last year coincided with the peak months of the pandemic, which ravaged the economy, rendering millions of people jobless. Also, there was a moratorium on loan repayments for six months which ended on August 31, 2020.



Experts said due to lockdowns, the ability to earn for certain segments of customers such as self-employed people, small businesses, MSME, and others gets adversely impacted. So, their incomes get impacted as a result of which their ability to repay loans gets hampered. While some parts of the country were under lockdown in April but in May the situation has changed and it seems most of the country is under lockdown. Hence, the bounce rates went up further.



Another important reason pointed out by many is, in the last few years, and fintech lenders stepped up their retail loans disbursements and that might have been one of the reasons for the bounce rate to be on the higher side as the customer profile of is typically weaker than bank customers. So, even before the pandemic hit, the bounce rates were going up.



and fintech have seen huge growth with digital lending coming in and these segments attract a newer and different set of customers, who might not be the most attractive set of customers when it comes to risk. Nevertheless, it would not be right to say NACH failures have gone up just because of these players getting into the retail portfolio as banks are also seeing high bounce rates.