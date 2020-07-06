Self-reliance in full flight: Govt's drone incubation fund set to take off

India is planning to form an incubation fund for the drone industry to make the country self-reliant in drone manufacturing. The move comes in the wake of India’s push to decrease Chinese imports after a military offensive in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

Currently, drones or components manufactured by China form the backbone of India’s drone industry. DJI Drones, a Chinese company, has near monopoly in the domestic drone industry. “The fund being conceptualised by NITI Aayog will aim at bridging the gap between academia and industry, so that the entire ...