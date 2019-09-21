Serious revenue issues to arise for states after FY22: Bengal FM Amit Mitra

With the goods and services tax (GST) revenues yet to stabilise, states urged the finance commission chairman to recommend to the Centre to give an extension in compensation requirement for states by another three years. West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra tells Dilasha Seth after the 37th GST Council meeting in Goa that their developmental expenditures have gone up substantially.

Edited excerpts How grave is the revenue position for states with GST collections way below expectations? States’ developmental expenditure has gone up from 40 per cent to 60 per cent. There ...