Services become costlier, goods cheaper in five years of NDA government

Private coaching for students, which is mandatory in almost every home nowadays, has become costlier since Narendra Modi took over as Prime Minister. This is reflected in the consumer price inflation (CPI) rate in the sector, which touched double digits.

The rates of price rise in many other services used by the common man, including hospital and nursing, cook, domestic help and bus (fare), among others, have also touched double digits during the last four years, putting a burden on disposable income. However, it was balanced by low and steady inflationary trend in goods, ...