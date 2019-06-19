Seven million jobs formalised between 2015 and 2018, says report

-
Seven million jobs were formalised between 2015 and 2018 because of various measures, including GST, demonetisation, Skill India policies, fixed-term contract, maternity leave enhancement, among others, according to a report released by the Indian Staffing Federation on Tuesday. The report estimated job formalisation to the tune of 11 million between 2018 and 2021.
