Seven million jobs formalised between 2015 and 2018, says report

'Nal se jal': Ministry eyes team effort to work on water economics
Somesh Jha 

Seven million jobs were formalised between 2015 and 2018 because of various measures, including GST, demonetisation, Skill India policies, fixed-term contract, maternity leave enhancement, among others, according to a report released by the Indian Staffing Federation on Tuesday. The report estimated job formalisation to the tune of 11 million between 2018 and 2021.

First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 00:43 IST

