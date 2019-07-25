Shifted out of finance ministry, S C Garg applies for voluntary retirement

A day after he was transferred to the power ministry, outgoing finance secretary Subhash Garg is learnt to have applied for voluntary retirement. He will be the first finance ministry secretary to do so in 19 years. If the voluntary retirement application is accepted, Garg will leave service more than a year before his scheduled superannuation on October 31, 2020.

In November 2000, E A S Sarma, who was economic affairs secretary in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, was moved to coal ministry. Instead of taking up that post, he retired voluntarily, a year and two months before his superannuation date.

A finance secretary is usually moved to one of the other ‘Raisina Hill’ posts, either in the defence or home (external affairs is for diplomats) ministry, or given a constitutional post after super-annuation, like in election commission or finance commission. However, there are also cases where the finance secretary was moved to other ‘non-Raisina Hill’ ministries.

Arvind Mayaram had been serving as economic affairs secretary since August 2012, and was designated finance secretary in April 2014. These were the last few years of the Manmohan Singh government. Just five months after prime minister Modi took charge in his first term, Mayaram was transferred to the post of minority affairs secretary, where he served for exactly a year before retiring.

During Sarma’s time as economic affairs secretary, Piyush Mankad was the finance secretary. The same time as Sarma was moved to coal ministry, Mankad was moved to the post of secretary in department of industrial policy and promotion. He served in that post and later also an additional director general in Asian Development Bank.





On Wednesday, an official notification revealed that as part of the first senior bureaucratic reshuffle in the Modi government’s second term, Garg was transferred to the post of power secretary. Atanu Chakraborty, who is currently secretary of department of investment and public asset management, will take over as the economic affairs secretary.

There are various rules governing voluntary retirement of a central government official. Under Rule 48, a government servant can apply for voluntary retirement after completion of 30 years of service. This is the rule likely to pertain to Garg.

Existing rules allow a service member to retire before attaining a age of 60 years, after giving three months’ notice in writing to the state government concerned (the cadre which he or she is a part of), on the date on which he or she completes 20 years of qualifying service or any date thereafter to be specified in such requests.

The notification formalising the first major bureaucratic reshuffle on Wednesday evening was a surprise. However, that Garg would be moved out of North Block, wasn’t. In fact, the buzz on his departure had been gaining traction in bureaucratic circles for a few months now. Owing to a number of factors, Garg – a 1983 batch Rajasthan cadre officer – was seen as one of the most powerful finance secretaries in recent times.