Shipping ministry sets 3 deadlines for development, modernisation of ports

The shipping ministry has drafted three sets of plans — five years, one year, and 100 days — for development and modernisation of ports. The long-term plan will focus on modernisation and capacity enhancement projects worth about Rs 1,500 crore to be implemented in the next five years, the medium term projects will focus on port modernisation projects worth over Rs 800 crore to be implemented in the next one year.

The projects that have the necessary regulatory approvals in place would be tendered in the next 100 days. According to the ministry's plan, these ...