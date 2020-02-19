Should the MPC focus on core or headline inflation? RBI must debate

As the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) engages in an internal review of the monetary policy framework, economists are of the view that there is scope for certain fine-tuning, especially in fixing the level of inflation that would be consistent with the potential output of the country.

Besides, whether monetary policy committee (MPC) should focus on core inflation or the headline inflation consisting of fairly unstable food and fuel prices should also be debated, economists say. However, the issue here is finding out the potential output of the economy itself is a difficult task to ...